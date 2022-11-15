The bodies of two Egyptian girls have been found at the al-Hol camp

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-15T20:20:24+0000

Shafaq News/ Two Egyptian girls were found dead at the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria. A Kurdish security source told the AFP, “The bodies of two Egyptian girls were found in the sewage waters” at the camp. AP Agency reported that beheaded girls were aged 11 and 13. Siamand Ali, an official with the Kurdish-led United States-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, confirmed the killings. More than 50,000 people live in Al-Hol Camp, including relatives of suspected ISIS fighters, displaced Syrians, and Iraqi refugees. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) described the death of the two girls as “horrifying.” “This latest incident involving the deaths of children in the camp highlights the urgent need for longer-term solutions for children in al-Hol,” said Tanya Evans, IRC’s country director in Syria. Kurdish authorities that control the camp have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens, but most fear security threats and political backlash.

related

A seventh Iraqi died by shots to head in Al-Hol Camp

Date: 2021-03-09 19:27:34

In Syria camp, forgotten children are molded by IS ideology

Date: 2021-06-03 16:55:42

Report: Murders surge in al-Hol camp stalked by Isis

Date: 2021-11-12 07:18:01

ISIS kills three women in Al-Hol camp, media outlet says

Date: 2022-04-19 13:10:58

Syria Kurds hunt militants in sweep of Al-Hol camp

Date: 2022-08-26 18:12:18

US general says al-Hol refugee camp in Syria must be handled with empathy

Date: 2022-09-13 06:55:38

Asayish ends a three-week operation against ISIS in Syria's al-Hol Camp

Date: 2022-09-17 20:38:20