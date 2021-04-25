The SDF and the NDF reach a "permanent" truce

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced that they had reached a permanent truce with the National Defense Forces.

The Media Center of the Internal Security Forces in north and east Syria said in a statement that with the guarantee of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Russian forces, the truce is permanent unless the NDF fails to commit.

It added that Tay residents who left their homes due to the recent escalation, and wish to return to their homes, can review our security points to secure their entry and the safety of their properties, starting tomorrow, Monday."

"Protecting the people is one of our duties and priorities, and the people of Tay neighborhood are an essential part of Qamishlo, the city of brotherhood and coexistence", the statement concluded.