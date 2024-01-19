The Netherlands summons Iranian Ambassador after Dutch infant death in rocket attacks on Erbil

Shafaq News / The Netherlands has summoned the Iranian ambassador today following the death of a Dutch infant in the Revolutionary Guard's missile attacks on Erbil, Iraq, last Tuesday.

A statement from Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Bastiaan Hoekstra stated that "a Dutch child under one year old was killed in the Iranian attacks on Erbil." Hoekstra requested clarification from Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and summoned the Iranian ambassador.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) launched a heavy missile bombardment targeting civilian areas in Erbil, resulting in the death of 10 civilians and numerous casualties.

IRGC claimed responsibility for the strikes, citing them as retaliation for alleged Israeli actions against their operatives. The attack targeted a purported Mossad spy base in Kurdistan, Iraq, and was destroyed by ballistic missiles.

The Kurdistan Security Council condemned the missile strikes as a blatant violation of the Region's sovereignty and that of Iraq as a whole.