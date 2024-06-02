The Maldives bans Israelis amid Gaza war uproar

Shafaq News / In a surprising move, the Maldives has decided to prohibit Israeli citizens from entering the Indian Ocean archipelago known for its luxurious resorts, in the thick of escalating public anger in the predominantly Muslim nation over the Gaza war.

The President's office announced, on Sunday, that the Cabinet had amended laws to bar holders of Israeli passports from entering the country, establishing a subcommittee to oversee the process.

Notably, President Mohamed Muizzu will appoint “a special envoy to assess Palestinian needs and launch a fundraising campaign.”

Approximately 11,000 Israelis visited the Maldives last year, representing 0.6% of total incoming tourists.

Last December, Israel issued a travel warning for its citizens regarding the Maldives, citing increased anti-Israel sentiments during the Gaza war, including remarks from officials. Israel does not maintain diplomatic relations with the Maldives but allows its citizens to visit the nation known for its stunning islands.