The Asayish dismantle two IEDs near Deir Ezzor

Date: 2021-02-08T14:13:24+0000
Shafaq News/ The Media office of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in northern and eastern Syria announced on Monday dismantling of two explosive devices in the town of Al-Sahar, northeast of Deir Ezzor.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the media office of the Asayish in northern and eastern Syria said that a citizen reported two unidentified objects objects near the highway in the town of al-Sahar.

"Our forces rushed to the site and imposed a security cordon around it. Upon examination, the bomb squad recognized two remote-controlled home-made explosive devices."

The statement added, "the two packages contained 20 kg of TNT each, and they were successfully dismantled and removed without any casualties."

