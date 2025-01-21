Terrifying figures on Gaza's losses, official report reveals

Shafaq News/ A recent report from the Gaza Government Media Office revealed devastating statistics on the impact of the recent Israeli war on Gaza, which lasted 470 days. According to the data, 88% of Gaza was destroyed, with material losses amounting to $38 billion.

The death toll, including both killed and missing individuals, stands at 61,182, with over 100,000 injured. The report also noted 9,269 massacres carried out during the conflict.

It further highlighted the complete destruction of 2,092 families, whose members were all killed, wiping them off the civil registry. In total, 5,967 individuals from these families were killed. Additionally, 4,889 Palestinian families in Gaza lost all but one member, with the remaining individuals totaling 8,980.

The statistics also report that 12,316 women were killed, along with 1,155 medical personnel, 94 civil defense workers, and 205 journalists.

The new report reveals that the Israeli army established seven mass graves in hospitals, burying 520 Palestinian bodies during the war.

Moreover, 4,500 individuals suffered amputations, 18% of whom were children, while 15,000 injured people require long-term rehabilitation.

The statistics also show that 38,495 children are living without their parents, and 13,901 women lost their husbands during the conflict. Additionally, 3,500 children face death due to malnutrition and food shortages, and 6,000 individuals remain detained from Gaza.