Tensions escalate as Iranian leader Ali Khamenei lauds Palestinian Resistance

Shafaq News/ In an unprecedented move, Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei's official X platform account published a Hebrew tweet concerning the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation.
Iranian media outlets have described this tweet as a significant event, underlining Khamenei's assertion that the defeat suffered by the Zionist entity during the attack by Palestinian Islamic Resistance Forces on Saturday, October 7, is irreparable.
Khamenei emphasized that Israel has received a blow that will forever mar its reputation: "This devastating earthquake succeeded in destroying some of the basic structures of the usurping entity, which cannot be easily rebuilt."
The commencement of Operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" was declared by Muhammad al-Deif, the Commander-in-Chief of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, on Saturday, October 7. The operation aims to halt what Palestinian factions perceive the Israeli violations. In response, the Israeli army initiated Operation Iron Swords, launching powerful airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and engaging in clashes with Hamas fighters within settlements.
The Israeli attacks killed hundreds of Palestinians, including many civilians.
During the conflict, the Hamas movement captured an unspecified number of Israelis, including soldiers and officers, returning them to the Gaza Strip.