Tehran and Riyadh to restore full diplomatic ties soon

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-15T13:41:53+0000
Tehran and Riyadh to restore full diplomatic ties soon

Shafaq News/ Iran and Saudi Arabia are close to reinstating full diplomatic relations by reopening the embassies in Tehran and Riyadh, member of Iran's Parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Jalil Rahimi Jahan Abadi said, indicating a possible thaw in relations between the regional rivals since they severed diplomatic ties in January 2016.

Jahan Abadi tweeted, "the ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will be revived and preparations are underway to reopen the embassies of both countries."

The lawmaker said that reopening of the embassies carries "important implications for reducing regional tensions and bolstering cohesion in the Islamic world."

In the same tweet, Jahanbadi also took aim at Israel, warning media and security agencies worldwide to "beware of the vices of the Zionists."

Earlier this week, spokesperson to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said that the two regional poles will hold a fresh round of negotiations in Iraq soon.

