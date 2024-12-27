Tehran Friday Imam defends Iranian advisors’ presence in Syria

Shafaq News/ Tehran prayer Imam, Sheikh Kazem Seddiqi, justified the presence of Iranian advisors in Syria during Bashar al-Assad’s rule, citing Syria’s support for Iran during the Iran-Iraq War.

“In Iran’s war with the Baathists, Syria performed remarkably alongside Iran by shutting down Iraq’s oil pipeline,” Seddiqi said during the Friday sermon.

“It was necessary for Tehran to reciprocate this gesture.”

Seddiqi also accused Iran’s adversaries of attempting to undermine public morale and unity. “The enemies want to create tension and anxiety in society by spreading rumors and launching psychological warfare with any excuse or false news. People should not succumb to such tactics,” he said.

During the presidency of Bashar al-Assad, Iran has been a pivotal ally of the Syrian government. Iran’s support has encompassed military assistance, financial investment, and strategic collaboration.

Iranian forces, primarily from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have provided military aid, including fighters, weapons, and advisors.

This alliance is part of a broader geopolitical strategy, known as the “Axis of Resistance,” aimed at countering Israeli and Western influence in the region.