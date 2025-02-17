Taliban makes historic visit to Japan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a Taliban government delegation arrived in Japan in its first official visit, seeking international recognition following its return to power in August 2021, Afghan Deputy Minister of Economy Latif Nazari announced.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy, and Higher Education, departed Kabul on Saturday for a weeklong visit to meet with Japanese officials.

Nazari wrote on X, "We seek engagement with the world for a strong, united, and developed Afghanistan."

عازم جاپان هستیمهیات بلندپایه امارت اسلامی امروز عازم جاپان است. ما برای یک افغانستان قوی، متحد، پیشرفته، مرفه، توسعه یافته و عضو فعال جامعه بین المللی در پی تعامل عزت مندانه با جهان هستیم. pic.twitter.com/QBowjyPBXx — Dr.latif nazari (@Drnazari18) February 15, 2025

Japanese broadcaster NHK, citing Afghan diplomatic sources, reported that the delegation will hold discussions with Japanese government officials. Japan’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment when contacted by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

While the Taliban has previously sent envoys to Central Asia, Russia, and China, this is their first official engagement with Japan, in addition to limited diplomatic outreach in Europe, with visits to Norway in 2022 and 2023 for international summits.

Japan relocated its Kabul embassy to Qatar, where senior Afghan diplomats are now based. Meanwhile, the international community has resumed diplomatic and humanitarian activities in Afghanistan, one of the world’s poorest nations, where 85% of the 45 million population live on less than a dollar a day, according to the United Nations.