Taliban cut internet services in parts of Kabul

Shafaq News/ The Taliban Movement has shut down internet services in several parts of Kabul following massive protests in the Afghanistan capital.

According to Sputnik, the militant group has decided to cut internet connections to curb the mobilization of crowds in the area.

The Taliban intelligence ordered the internet blockage, fearing the circulation of the message through social media.

Earlier this week, hundreds of Afghans, including women, took to the streets to protest against the Taliban regime. A number of men and women also shouted slogans such as "Long live the resistance" and "Death to Pakistan" while marching in the streets to protest against the Taliban takeover.

Following these protests, the interim Taliban government issued a set of conditions for protests.

According to the conditions for protests issued by the Taliban Ministry of Interior, demonstrators will now have to secure prior permission from the Taliban Ministry of Justice before holding a protest.

The Taliban had seized power in Afghanistan after capturing Kabul on August 15. Recently, Taliban leaders announced the formation of an interim government in the country.