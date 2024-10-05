Syrian air defenses engage hostile targets in western Homs; explosion reported near Iraq border

Shafaq News/ Syrian air defenses were activated on Saturday to intercept targets over western Homs, as reports emerged of a major explosion in the city of Al-Bukamal near the Iraqi border.

The Syrian state media reported on Saturday that the country’s air defenses intercepted hostile targets in the skies over western Homs province.

No further details were provided regarding the targets' source.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a large explosion occurred in the city of Al-Bukamal, located on Syria's border with Iraq. Initial reports suggest the blast may have targeted a site used by “Shiite militias” or an ammunition depot.