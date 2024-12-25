Syrian Information Minister warns of hidden forces amid Aleppo shrine incident

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syrian Information Minister Mohammed Al-Omar warned of "hidden hands" attempting to incite internal strife, noting that the circulated video of a religious shrine being burned in Aleppo is old and no similar incidents have been recorded since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

In recent hours, a video has spread like wildfire, showing armed men attacking the shrine of "Abu Abdullah Al-Hussein Al-Khasibi" in the Maysaloon area of Aleppo a few days ago, killing five shrine servants, mutilating their bodies, and setting the shrine on fire.

"Abu Abdullah Al-Husseini Al-Khasibi" is a revered figure for one of Syria's sects and holds significant religious symbolism for this community. The shrine is considered one of the most important globally.

Al-Omar emphasized to Syria TV that "the government is fully committed to protecting all religious and historical sites, preserving them from any attacks as they are a national and human heritage that unites the people of Syria across its diverse spectrum."

"The era of sectarian tensions fueled by Al-Assad regime has ended," he added, affirming that "maintaining civil peace is a priority for the new government." He highlighted that Syria has lived for hundreds of years with its diverse sects and ethnicities and is now stronger and more prepared to establish peace and love.

The Syrian minister also stated that "firm measures will be taken to ensure the country's stability," warning against acts of individual revenge and urging those who suffered under the previous regime to seek justice through legal means.