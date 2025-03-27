Syrian Central Bank Governor resigns after less than three months

Shafaq News/ Maysaa Sabreen, the governor of Syria’s Central Bank, resigned from her post on Thursday, less than three months after assuming the role on an interim basis, she told Reuters.

A Syrian official and a financial sector source told Reuters that a replacement is expected to be appointed once the new government is formed in the coming days.

Sabreen had served as the first deputy governor of the central bank since November 2020 and has more than 15 years of experience in the financial and banking sector.

She holds a bachelor's and a master's degree in accounting from Damascus University, along with a certified public accountant qualification. She previously headed the government commission for banks and was a board member of the Damascus Securities Exchange before taking on her most recent role.

Sabreen is the first woman to be appointed in this position in its more than 70-year history.