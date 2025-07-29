Al-Atwani takes office as Baghdad Governor, vows service overhaul

Newly appointed Baghdad Governor Atwan al-Atwani officially assumed office Tuesday, pledging to form a dedicated task force to accelerate the completion of key service projects across the capital.

Al-Atwani said his administration has established a framework of coordination between the provincial government and oversight authorities to address previous shortcomings, particularly in underserved districts.

“We will create a joint team with the council to focus on projects nearing completion,” he stated, emphasizing the need to “improve public services and deliver tangible results for Baghdad’s residents.”

