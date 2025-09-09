Baghdad Governor moves to avert water crisis

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Tuesday, Baghdad Governor Atwan al-Atwani instructed authorities to take urgent preventive steps to avoid a water pollution crisis in the Iraqi capital, during a meeting with officials.

In a statement, al-Atwani noted that discussions focused on the water pollution crisis in the central Euphrates provinces and preparations to prevent its impact on Baghdad, alongside reviews of service projects and measures to rationalize water consumption.

He stressed that current treatment plants are unable to adequately process wastewater, creating serious challenges in sewage management, in addition to violations of water allocations for farmers, irrigation projects, and fish farms.

Iraq’s water reserves have dropped below eight billion cubic meters, a level the Ministry of Water Resources says barely covers drinking and basic household needs.

