Syria to attend Davos Forum for the first time in its history

Shafaq News/ Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani announced on Tuesday that Syria will participate in the World Economic Forum/Davos Forum for the first time in its history.

In a post on X, Al-Shibani announced, "I am honored to represent Syria … at the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos… We will present to the world our developmental vision for Syria's future.”

Davos Forum is one of the world’s premier economic forums, bringing together nearly 3,000 global leaders and decision-makers from over 130 countries annually to discuss pressing economic and developmental issues.

The 55th World Economic Forum will be held between January 19th and 24th under the theme: “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.”