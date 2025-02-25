Syria’s transitional president stresses unity, state control over arms

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa declared that the country’s unity is “non-negotiable” and insisted that only the state should control arms, as the nation embarks on rebuilding efforts.

Addressing the National Dialogue Conference, which gathered representatives from various sectors of Syrian society, Al-Sharaa acknowledged the country’s economic and political hardships under the Baath Party and the al-Assad family, describing the revolution as a turning point that “saved Syria from being lost.”

“Lingering challenges exist but we must unite in charting the country’s future.”

The transitional president emphasized that Syria is in a phase of state reconstruction after widespread destruction, stressing that the “country’s unity cannot be compromised.”

Highlighting the importance of security, Al-Sharaa insisted, “Monopolizing weapons in the hands of the state is not a luxury but a duty and an obligation,” calling for a collective effort to preserve civil peace and prevent excessive burdens on the country as it rebuilds.

He also portrayed Syria as a model of coexistence, claiming, “The victory achieved and the joy of Syrians have disturbed some both inside and outside the country, which calls for vigilance.”

“Authorities have been working over the past two months to pursue those who committed crimes against Syrians,” Al-Sharaa stated, reiterating that Syria must rebuild on its own terms. “Syria liberated itself and deserves to reconstruct itself independently,” he remarked, warning against adopting foreign political systems that do not align with the country’s reality.

The transitional president vowed to address the “moral and social damage left by the previous regime,” emphasizing the need for stability as Syria moves forward.