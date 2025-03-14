Syria’s Hama: Security personnel killed in al-Assad remnants’ ambush

Shafaq News/ Several Syrian security personnel were killed and others injured in clashes with remnants of the ousted al-Assad regime in Hama's countryside.

Security sources, cited by Arab media outlets, said the clashes erupted after remnants of the former regime ambushed General Security vehicles belonging to Syria’s Ministry of Interior in the Ras al-Sha’ra area.

The incident follows a series of violence on March 6, when clashes erupted between security forces and al-Assad regime remnants in Latakia and Tartus which was described as the most intense since al-Assad’s fall in December.

At least 1,383 civilians, mostly Alawites, have been killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

In response, Syria’s transitional President, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who described the coastal events as a “threat to his mission” to unify the country, announced the formation of an independent national committee to investigate and document the incidents, with a report due to the presidency within 30 days.