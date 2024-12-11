Syria's Caretaker Prime Minister affirms “Syria is now free,” calls on Syrians abroad to return

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Caretaker Prime Minister of Syria's transitional government, Mohammed al-Bashir, outlined his government's priorities, which will remain in power until March, calling on millions of Syrians abroad to return to their homeland.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, al-Bashir confirmed that the new phase would focus on "ensuring the rights of all sects" in Syria. He outlined his government's priorities as “restoring stability and security, reasserting state authority, providing basic services, and facilitating the return of millions of citizens.”

"Syria is now a free country, having regained its dignity and honor.”

On Syria's economic situation, he stated, "We are in a dire financial situation, with only a small amount of Syrian pounds and no foreign currency reserves…Our government inherits a large administration burdened by corruption, and the people have been living under difficult conditions."

Regarding foreign policy, he pointed out that his government has engaged with Iraq, China, and other countries to clarify its vision of "liberating Syrians from Bashar al-Assad," emphasizing that there is no issue with any person, country, party, or sect that has not aligned with the regime, which he described as "bloodthirsty."

When asked about Iran, Russia, and his position on making peace with Israel, al-Bashir declined to comment and ended the interview.

Notably, Al-Bashir's government officially assumed control of the country during the transitional phase, pledging to dissolve security agencies and repeal anti-terrorism laws.



