Mohammed Al-Bashir appointed head of Syrian transitional government

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Mohammed Al-Bashir, the Prime Minister of the Salvation Government in Idlib, has been tasked with leading a transitional government in Syria, Syrian media revealed.

This decision followed a meeting between Al-Bashir, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Ahmed Al-Sharaa (known as Mohammed Al-Jolani), and former Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Jallali. The meeting aimed to outline power transfer arrangements and prevent Syria from descending into chaos.

Mohammed Al-Bashir, born in 1983 in Jabal Al-Zawiya, Idlib, is a seasoned engineer and politician. He holds degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Aleppo University (2007) and in Sharia and Law from Idlib University (2021).

On Nov. 27, the Syrian Armed Opposition launched a military operation under the name "Deterrence of Aggression". The opposition then achieved rapid territorial gains across Syria, culminating in the overthrow of the regime on Dec. 7.

The collapse of the Al-Assad government marks a dramatic turn in Syria’s 12-year civil war, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions.