Mohammed al-Bashir officially appointed to lead Syria's transitional government

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Mohammed al-Bashir announced that he has been officially appointed to lead Syria's transitional government until March 1, 2025.

Following his appointment, the transitional government held its first meeting in the Syrian capital, Damascus, attended by Prime Minister-designate and former Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali.

Al-Bashir stated that “today’s meeting focused on transferring executive powers, with the interim government handling public administration during the transitional period, which may end by March 1.”

Meanwhile, sources told the Associated Press that security agencies will be dissolved, and the transitional government will review and restructure the military.

The sources emphasized that "security, services, and a smooth transition are the caretaker government’s priorities."

Mohammed Al-Bashir, born in 1983 in Jabal Al-Zawiya, Idlib, is a seasoned engineer and politician. He holds degrees in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Aleppo University (2007) and in Sharia and Law from Idlib University (2021).

Al-Bashir previously led the opposition's Salvation Government before a 12-day offensive ended the Al-Assad family's five-decade rule on December 8. Opposition factions declared "the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the start of a new era for Syria."