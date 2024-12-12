Syria's Baath Party suspends activities following opposition's declaration of al-Assad regime's fall

Shafaq News/ Syria's ruling Baath Party, in power for more than 50 years, announced, on Thursday, it is suspending all activities "until further notice." The decision comes days after opposition factions claimed to have overthrown President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

In a statement, Deputy Secretary-General Ibrahim al-Hadid said, "The central leadership of the party has decided to suspend all operations and activities in all forms and sectors until further notice," adding that all party vehicles, equipment, and weapons would be handed over to the Ministry of Interior. "All party assets and funds will be placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance, with revenues deposited in the Central Bank of Syria," the statement said.

Earlier, al-Hadid expressed the Baath Party's support for a "transitional phase" in Syria, aimed at "defending the unity of the country—its land, people, institutions, and resources."

The Baath Party came to power in Syria in 1963. Hafez al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad's father, consolidated control through a so-called "Corrective Movement" in 1970, ruling until he died in 2000. Bashar then assumed power, holding positions as President, head of the Baath Party, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Opposition factions announced on Syrian state television last Sunday that the al-Assad regime had been toppled, with Russia confirming that Bashar al-Assad is currently in Moscow.