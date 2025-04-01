Syria blackout: technical failure cripples power grid

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Electricity in Syria has been cut off across the country due to a technical malfunction, Syria's Ministry of Energy announced.

A spokesperson for the Ministry told Reuters that the outage affected all regions of Syria, resulting from faults in several points of the national grid.

The spokesperson added that technical teams are currently working to resolve the issues.

Syria has been grappling with a significant electricity shortage, as many power generation plants have sustained severe damage, leading to the shutdown of some facilities.

The electricity sector faces a major challenge in rebuilding the infrastructure necessary to support the country's production efforts, as Syria seeks to recover and rebuild its economy after years of destruction.