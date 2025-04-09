Iraq’s Diyala plunged into darkness after Iran power lines go offline

Shafaq News/ Electricity supply to Iraq’s Diyala province was disrupted after two key transmission lines from Iran went offline, a government source revealed on Wednesday.

“The Iranian power lines Mirsad and Sarbil Zahab stopped working earlier today,” the source told Shafaq News, noting that the outage occurred without explanation.

The disruption has reduced power supply hours across most areas of the province, particularly as maintenance continues at the main 400kV network station, the source added.

The incident comes as Iraq is on the brink of an energy crisis, with the expiration of a crucial US waiver threatening to cut off its access to Iranian gas that fuel nearly 30% of the country’s electricity.