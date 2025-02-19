Syria arrests groups for alleged smuggling of weapons to Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syrian security forces arrested groups involved in smuggling and selling weapons to Lebanon's Hezbollah in the Damascus countryside, according to SANA.

The Syrian agency shared a photo of a pickup truck loaded with arms and ammunition seized in the Al-Qutayfah area.

No further details were provided.

Weeks ago, Syria's Ministry of Interior announced the seizure of a weapons shipment allegedly en route to Hezbollah, passing through the Serghaya area in rural Damascus and the Talkalakh District in central Homs. On January 17, the ministry claimed to have thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons and rockets into Lebanon.

The Syria-Lebanon border is geographically complex, featuring mountains, valleys, and plains with no clear markers or signs defining the boundary. It is also connected by six land crossings along a 375-kilometer stretch.