Syria: President's brother gets key role

2025-04-05T23:02:03+00:00

Shafaq News/ Syrian media reported, on Saturday, that Maher Al-Sharaa, the brother of transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, has been appointed as the new Secretary-General of the Presidential Palace.

Maher Al-Sharaa, originally from the village of Fiq in southern Syria, previously served as the Minister of Health in the interim government. He is a specialist in obstetrics and gynecological surgery, having held the position of Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at a Syrian government hospital from 2004 to 2012.

During this period, Maher Al-Sharaa gained recognition for his significant role in providing healthcare to women and children in Syria, earning him prominence in his field.

