Syria: Israeli tank fire kills four civilians

Shafaq News/ Four civilians were killed in the southern Syrian town of Koya, state media said on Tuesday.

According to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), tank shelling hit the town in western Daraa province amid what it called “intense reconnaissance flights.” Several others were wounded, including a woman.

The incident comes days after Israeli airstrikes near Daraa killed three civilians and injured several others.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had struck T4 and Palmyra (Tadmur) bases, targeting "remaining military capabilities."

Israel has intensified attacks in Syria since the ouster of Bashar Al-Assad, saying it targets "Iran-backed groups and Syrian military infrastructure."