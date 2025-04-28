Syria: ISIS claims fatal strike on SDF

Shafaq News/ On Monday, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack targeting Kurdish fighters in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

Local broadcaster Syria TV reported that the assault killed five members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and wounded about 10 others.

The attack came after a series of ISIS operations last week against SDF positions in Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah provinces, in separate incidents across eastern and northern Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, ISIS cells have conducted 66 attacks since the beginning of the year in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration, killing 23 people.

Although ISIS lost its last territorial stronghold in Syria in 2019, the group remains active through sleeper cells, particularly in the eastern Syrian provinces. The Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US Global Coalition, were instrumental in defeating ISIS territorially, and continue to conduct security operations against its remnants.