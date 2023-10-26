Swedish Immigration Service revokes residency of controversial Iraqi refugee

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Swedish Immigration Service decided to revoke the residency of Silwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee infamous for his involvement in the controversial act of burning the Quran. Momika, whose actions had previously ignited widespread outrage, is now facing deportation from Sweden, according to reports from Swedish channel TV4.

The Immigration Service announced that Momika's residence permit, set to expire in April next year, would not be extended. Consequently, his asylum rights and protection status will be withdrawn, leading to his deportation from Sweden.

The decision acknowledged potential obstacles to immediate implementation and, therefore, granted a fixed-term residence permit valid for approximately six months, from October 25, 2023, to April 16, 2024. Additionally, Momika will receive a travel document for the same period.

Crucially, the authority decreed a five-year ban, preventing Momika from returning to Sweden after the execution of the deportation order.

Silwan Momika, however, staunchly declared his refusal to leave Sweden, expressing his determination to appeal the decision. He stated, "I received the message half an hour ago... They want me to leave the country when my residence permit expires, and they told me to look for a country that can accept me. Otherwise, it will be Iraq." Defiant, he proclaimed, "I will not leave this country. I will live and die in Sweden. The Migration Agency's decision now risks my life, and I will appeal. I think the Swedish Migration Agency has been subjected to political pressure from other countries."