Silwan Momika in Sweden Loses Protection, Faces Asylum File Review after Quran Burning Incident

Shafaq News/ Silwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee residing in Sweden, announced that Swedish authorities had withdrawn the protection previously provided him while threatening to review his asylum file. This development comes after Momica tore up and burned a copy of the Holy Quran, which sparked widespread controversy.

In a video shared on his TikTok account, Momila claimed that the Swedish authorities had left him vulnerable by revoking his protection and had demanded that he cease his demonstrations and criticisms of Muslims. He further disclosed that the police had attempted to coerce him into signing an unlawful document in exchange for protection. Consequently, he now finds himself in an unprotected environment after withdrawing from his previously secure accommodation.

MomiKa expressed concerns about threats received from Islamic countries and individuals who had issued death threats against him. He stressed that he holds the Swedish authorities responsible for his safety and well-being.

Silwan Momika, who hails from the Christian minority in Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate, sought refuge in Sweden after facing accusations of war crimes related to his association with Christian factions linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces. His recent actions, including the desecration of the Holy Quran, provoked widespread condemnation in Iraq, with calls for the Iraqi government to engage with Sweden for his extradition and trial under Iraqi law.