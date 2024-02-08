Sweden decides to expel Salwan Mumika from its territory permanently

Shafaq News / The Swedish Migration Court has approved the deportation of Salwan Mumika, who burned copies of the Holy Quran more than once in Stockholm, last year.

According to Swedish radio, the Migration Court rejected the appeal filed by Mumika and upheld the Migration Agency's decision to deport him from the country.

The court explained that Mumika had provided false information about his residence permit application and, therefore, upheld the decision to deport him.

On June 28, 2023, Mumika burned a copy of the Quran under police protection, followed later by similar incidents, sparking outrage in the Arab and Muslim world.

This turned into a series of violent protests in Baghdad. Protesters set the Swedish embassy building ablaze, and several countries summoned Swedish envoys to inform them of official protests.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry called on the Swedish authorities to extradite Mumika, saying at the time, "The person who insulted the Holy Quran is an Iraqi national. We call on the Swedish authorities to hand him over to the Iraqi government for trial per Iraqi law."

After the Quran was burned again in July, Iraq ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad and the suspension of the license of Swedish telecommunications Ericsson.