Shafaq News- New York

Washington’s failure to issue a visa to Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan prevented planned talks with US officials on the war in Sudan, the country’s ambassador to the United States, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, told Shafaq News.

Idris said the head of Sudan’s negotiating delegation had arrived in New York for the discussions, but Burhan and members of the technical committees were unable to attend. He described the visa issue as a “clear violation” of the Headquarters Agreement, which requires the United States to facilitate access to the United Nations for representatives of member states.

Khartoum raised the matter with the UN secretary-general and sought an opinion from the organization’s legal department, which, according to Idris, affirmed Burhan’s right to obtain a visa. His passport remained at the US Embassy in Cairo at the time of the interview.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, New York.