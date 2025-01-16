Strong winds fuel deadly LA wildfires, 25 dead

Shafaq News/ Wildfires across the Los Angeles area have claimed at least 25 lives, destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and scorched over 60 square miles (155 square kilometers), officials said. The Palisades and Eaton fires, the largest and most destructive blazes, remain active.

An estimated 6.5 million residents are under threat as firefighters continue to battle the flames. The most dangerous winds are expected to weaken, providing relief for emergency crews.

While conditions may improve later this week, the National Weather Service warned of potentially hazardous weather next week.

Evacuation orders have been issued for approximately 82,400 people in Los Angeles County, with curfews in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Firefighting efforts have drawn approximately 8,500 personnel from across the western United States, Canada, and Mexico. Containment of the Palisades fire, burning on the city’s western edge, has reached 19%, while the Eaton fire in the eastern foothills is 45% contained.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) officials are facing criticism over their response to the Palisades fire, which broke out earlier this week. LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley attributed initial delays to budget cuts, but local media reports suggested that as many as 1,000 firefighters were not immediately activated.

“We want to emphasize today’s particularly dangerous situation. Be prepared now and ready to leave,” Los Angeles County official Lindsay Horvath said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Aircraft have been dropping water and fire retardants on rugged terrain while ground crews use hoses and hand tools to suppress the flames. Meanwhile, a new fire broke out in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, burning 30 acres. Two other Southern California fires have been contained.

Emergency officials urged residents to stay alert and prepared as firefighting efforts continue.