California wildfires: A race against unpredictable weather

Shafaq News/ The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles have highlighted the critical role of “weather conditions,” with intensifying winds complicating containment efforts and heightening risks.

Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), emphasized on Sunday the “unpredictability of wildfires” under such circumstances, urging “caution” as firefighters continue their “round-the-clock efforts.”

Criswell stated that federal resources, including the US military, are “ready to support firefighting operations,” with efforts currently focused on “suppressing the fires and assessing the damage.”

Meanwhile, criticism of local authorities' preparedness has surfaced, particularly over water shortages that have hindered suppression efforts in areas like Pacific Palisades, one of five active wildfire zones.

“The fires have destroyed over 12,000 structures and claimed at least 16 lives,” according to the California Fire Department and Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Despite the deployment of thousands of firefighters, the Pacific Palisades blaze expanded over the weekend, spreading into northwestern Los Angeles and threatening the densely populated San Fernando Valley.

On the same day, US President-elect Donald Trump criticized California officials for their handling of the crisis, labeling the wildfires “one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our country.”

He accused local authorities of failing to effectively contain the fires, which continue to devastate communities and claim lives.

As investigations into the cause of the fires remain underway, officials face mounting pressure to address the challenges posed by limited resources and rapidly shifting weather conditions, which are expected to persist in the coming days.