Over 50,000 evacuated: Wildfire erupts near Los Angeles

Shafaq News/ A fast-moving wildfire broke out Wednesday near Castaic Lake, north of Los Angeles, consuming hundreds of acres within hours and forcing the evacuation of over 50,000 people, authorities said.

Fanned by persistent Santa Ana winds, the blaze rapidly spread across dry terrain, creating a towering plume of smoke visible from miles away. The fire’s proximity to Santa Clarita, about 50 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles, raised concerns of further escalation.

“The situation that we're in today is very different from the situation we were in 16 days ago,” Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during a press briefing Wednesday evening.

While no homes or buildings have been reported damaged, officials warned that conditions could deteriorate due to the combination of high winds, dry vegetation, and unseasonably warm weather.

Video footage aired on local media showed police officers assisting residents as they evacuated their homes near the lake.

Southern California residents remain on edge after recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles claimed at least 27 lives and destroyed over 15,000 structures.

Emergency services continue to battle the flames while advising residents in nearby areas to remain prepared for possible evacuations.