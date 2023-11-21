South African Parliament votes to close Israeli Embassy and sever diplomatic ties

Shafaq News/ The South African Parliament voted on Tuesday to close the Israeli Embassy in the country and sever diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv until Israel agrees to a ceasefire and participates in negotiations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier characterized Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip as genocide and war crimes. He emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and a return to dialogue between the conflicting parties, advocating the deployment of UN forces in Palestine to monitor and observe the ceasefire regime while ensuring the protection of civilians.

The decision by the South African Parliament includes the closure of the Israeli Embassy, the suspension of the Israeli ambassador's work in South Africa, and the severing of diplomatic ties. These measures are set to remain in effect until Israel agrees to a ceasefire and engages in negotiations facilitated by the United Nations.

Ramaphosa, in a separate statement, announced that South Africa had filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court, urging an investigation into war crimes committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague confirmed receiving requests from five countries, including South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti, to investigate war crimes in Palestine.

Prosecutor Karim Khan of the International Criminal Court stated that the court had received requests to investigate the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, focusing on alleged war crimes committed by Israel, the occupying power.