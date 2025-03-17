Somali Army strikes Al-Shabaab positions: 120 killed

Shafaq News/ 120 militants from Al-Shabaab group, an affiliate of Al-Qaeda, were killed in an intensive airstrikes carried out by the Somali Army on the group's positions in the town of Jilib, located in the Middle Juba region of southern Somalia, according to Somali media reports.

The Somali News Agency (SONNA) reported that the airstrikes were conducted in collaboration with "friendly forces" during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier last week, Somali military forces and the Somali Intelligence Agency successfully eliminated 41 Al-Shabaab militants in airstrikes targeting areas in the Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle regions of southern Somalia.

Additionally, the Somali army, with support from local residents, repelled an armed attack by Al-Shabaab militants in the Middle Shabelle region of Hirshabelle state in southern Somalia, resulting in the deaths of over 130 militants.

Al-Shabaab has frequently carried out bombings and armed attacks across the Horn of Africa nation in its ongoing campaign to overthrow the Somali government and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.