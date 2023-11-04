Solidarity protests sweep European Cities, demanding ceasefire and end to Israeli occupation

Shafaq News/ Demonstrations of solidarity with the Palestinian people intensified across several European cities, with protesters demanding an immediate end to the war in the Gaza Strip and calling for an immediate halt to the Israeli occupation.

Holland

Protesters in Rotterdam closed a train station, condemning the Dutch government's alleged complicity with Israel's actions in Gaza. Demonstrators demanded an end to the Israeli occupation and raised their voices against the atrocities in the region.

The UK

In London, demonstrators gathered at King's Cross train station to call for a ceasefire and denounce the British government's pro-Israel stance. Several protesters were arrested during the demonstration as they lay on the ground, symbolizing their demand for peace.

Austria

Vienna witnessed a solidarity protest with Gaza, where participants waved Palestinian flags and displayed banners condemning the Israeli war. The protesters called for an end to the violence and urged the international community to intervene in the conflict.

Germany

In Frankfurt, a demonstration condemned the Israeli war on Gaza, focusing on the need to stop the killing of innocent children and women. Protesters held banners demanding an immediate ceasefire and an end to the aggression against the Palestinian people.

Spain

A march in Alicante demanded an immediate halt to the war on Gaza. Speakers at the event expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and decried the massacres perpetrated in the region. Participants emphasized the urgency of international intervention to bring peace to the conflict-stricken area.

Sweden

In Malmö, a solidarity rally was organized, with participants lighting candles shaped like the word "Gaza" and proudly displaying Palestinian flags. The event aimed to draw attention to the plight of the Palestinian population and raise awareness about the ongoing crisis.

A similar rally took place in Helsingborg, where protesters lit candles and placed symbolic coffins representing the Gaza martyrs. Powerful visuals, such as these were used to illustrate the human cost of the conflict and call for immediate action.

Denmark

Copenhagen saw multiple demonstrations and marches throughout the day, with participants expressing their solidarity with Gaza and demanding an end to the massacres. The protesters prominently displayed Palestinian flags, advocating for an end to the Israeli occupation and the restoration of peace in the region.