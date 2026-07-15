Seven Iranian soldiers killed in US strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The United States and Iran exchanged a new wave of strikes around the Gulf early Wednesday, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting fresh attacks on Iranian military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) strikes on US facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

CENTCOM completed a seven-hour round of strikes against Iran, targeting dozens of military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's coast using precision munitions against missile, drone, and naval capabilities.

Iranian state and semi-official agencies reported multiple US strikes on a mineral water facility in Ilam province, an army barracks in Bampur, in Sistan and Baluchestan province, a wheat storage silo in Howeiza, and a naval observation tower used for fishermen rescue operations in Chabahar. The bombing also struck Qeshm and Hengam islands and the port city of Bandar Abbas, in Hormozgan province. Iranian air defenses were activated around the Bushehr nuclear power plant to confront aerial targets.

The American attack on the army barracks killed seven members of the Iranian army, according to a statement.

According to Iranian army, 7 Iranian military personnel were martyred last night in US attacks in the Iranian city of Iranshahr.Follow: https://t.co/GKZwI4ehqL pic.twitter.com/ncnA0DSslL — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 15, 2026

Iran's Health Ministry said two women were killed and 260 people injured in the latest wave.

The IRGC, in turn, stated that “defense” operations against US attacks were continuing and claimed it had struck facilities of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, and destroyed a US military center at Abdullah Port (Mina Abdullah) in Kuwait. Iran's army separately targeted American equipment at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan with drones for a second time.

Kuwait's army said its air defenses were confronting hostile drone attacks, and Jordan's army intercepted and shot down three ballistic missiles that entered Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory at dawn.

The IRGC said that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until US attacks stop, and the region's oil and gas exports were either available to all or to none, warning that it could close additional export routes serving the United States and its allies, hinting at Bab al-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Kpler shipping data indicated that nine of eleven vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday used the Iranian-designated route.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News he had ordered that Iran's oil facilities not be struck to avoid harming the global economy, adding that the United States could target Iranian oil at a later stage if forced to.

Iran's representative to the United Nations, in a letter to the organization, said Washington had persistently refused to meet its obligations and had deliberately undermined a memorandum of understanding between the two sides, citing 42 documented violations.