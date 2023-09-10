Serious security breach in the heart of British government circles

Shafaq News / The British newspaper "The Times" reported on Sunday that the intelligence agency has arrested a researcher working with members of the House of Commons on charges of spying for China.

"The Times" stated that the researcher is connected to members of the British Parliament who have access to classified information.

Other British media outlets reported that another person in his thirties close to the researcher has also been arrested.

"The Times" indicated that this is considered one of the most serious security breaches against an adversary state within British government circles.

The accused, in his late twenties, is close to prominent parliamentarians, including those who have access to highly classified information not available to others.

Among these individuals are the British Home Secretary, Tom Tugendhat, and the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Commons, Alicia Kearns.

A high-level British government source considered this espionage as a "serious escalation" on the part of China, "We have never seen anything like this before."

"The Times" reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak raised the issue with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the G20 summit currently being held in New Delhi.