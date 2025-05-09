Seoul, Washington "targeted" in North Korea nuclear drill

Shafaq News/ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw drills simulating nuclear counterattacks targeting Washington and Seoul, state media reported on Friday.

The announcement came a day after North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles as part of exercises featuring tactical ballistic missiles and mobile launch systems, focusing on a rapid shift to a nuclear counterstrike posture.

North Korea described the drills as a demonstration of command readiness in the event of a nuclear crisis. Officials in Seoul indicated the launches may be linked to ongoing weapons transfers between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The maneuvers align with Kim’s push to accelerate nuclear weapons development, particularly within the navy. In April, Pyongyang unveiled a 5,000-ton warship believed to be armed with tactical nuclear weapons — a significant expansion of its maritime capabilities.

Despite United Nations sanctions banning ballistic missile programs, North Korea continues to frame its military buildup as a deterrent against what it characterizes as joint US–South Korea military operations.