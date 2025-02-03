North Korea condemns US Secretary of State Rubio over 'rogue state' remark

Shafaq News/ North Korea has strongly criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for labeling it a “rogue state,” warning that such rhetoric does not serve American interests.

In a statement issued Monday through state media KCNA, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry condemned Rubio’s characterization, calling his remarks “coarse and nonsensical.” The ministry argued that his words only reaffirmed Washington’s "unchanging hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and would not contribute to US strategic goals.

Rubio made the remark during a January 30 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, where he described North Korea and Iran as "rogue states" in the context of foreign policy challenges. While US officials have long used such terminology, Pyongyang’s latest reaction suggests it remains skeptical of Trump’s diplomatic overtures.

Alongside its criticism of Rubio, North Korea also denounced Washington’s latest missile defense initiatives. The Foreign Ministry condemned Trump’s recent directive to develop an "American Iron Dome," a next-generation missile shield against various aerial threats. Pyongyang likened the plan to the Cold War-era "Star Wars" program, arguing that it risks fueling an arms race under the pretext of countering adversaries.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has continued to push for military advancements, recently inspecting nuclear material production facilities and calling for increased nuclear capabilities. Experts suggest Kim views his expanded arsenal and growing ties with Russia as leverage in potential negotiations.

Despite Trump’s previous outreach, including three summits with Kim, Pyongyang remains firm in its stance, maintaining that past talks only confirmed the US's "unchangeable hostility."