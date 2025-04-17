Senior Saudi envoy meets Khamenei: Boosting cooperation

Shafaq News/ Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman declared, during talks with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday, that his visit to Tehran was driven by a clear mission to deepen ties with Iran and boost cooperation across all sectors.

“I came to Tehran with a firm agenda: to expand relations with Iran and ignite cooperation across all fronts,” Bin Salman said, as quoted by Iranian media. “We believe that productive dialogue can lay the foundation for stronger ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran than ever before.”

Khamenei welcomed the initiative, emphasizing that “a strong Iran-Saudi relationship serves both nations, and we can complement each other.” He added, “It’s far better for regional brothers to stand together and support one another than to depend on outside powers.”

The Iranian Supreme Leader received bin Salman as the Saudi minister delivered a message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz. The meeting was also attended by Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces.

Bagheri underscored the Iranian military’s readiness to ramp up bilateral defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia in key areas of shared interest.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian echoed the sentiment, noting that Tehran and Riyadh have the potential to become “a model for regional collaboration.”

The high-profile Saudi visit comes less than two weeks after Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call to discuss regional developments and a range of pressing mutual concerns.