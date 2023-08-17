Saudi foreign minister: hopes to see Iran's Raisi visit following king's invitation

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia hopes to see Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi visit the kingdom following an invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

He added that the countries’ corresponding ambassadors will start in their positions in their respective embassies after their reopening as a result of the two countries ending a diplomatic rift in March and reestablishing relations.