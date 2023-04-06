Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers discuss diplomatic relations

Shafaq News / The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, met with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, on Thursday morning in Beijing, according to Saudi Arabia's official television channel.

This meeting followed three prior communications between the Saudi and Iranian Foreign Ministers, which included discussions on the next steps for implementing agreements and procedures to activate previous agreements.

Earlier sources revealed to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" that China's choice of location for the meeting between the two Foreign Ministers "extends from Beijing's positive role in reaching an agreement and facilitating communication between the two countries."

Saudi Arabia and Iran, with Chinese sponsorship, agreed to resume their diplomatic relations, which had been severed for seven years. The countries and China announced in a joint statement on March 10th that the agreement would be implemented within 60 days.