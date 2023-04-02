Saudi, Iranian foreign ministers agreed to meet soon after a phone call

Shafaq News/ Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday areceived a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

During the phone call, the ministers discussed issues of mutual interest and "the next steps in light of the recent tripartite agreement".

Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries. The deal was brokered by China.