Saudi Foreign Minister Makes Historic Visit to Iran, Signaling Improved Relations

Shafaq News/ Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan made a historic visit to Tehran, marking the first visit by a Saudi foreign minister to Iran in 17 years.

The visit comes at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdullahian. It carries a message from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, emphasizing the expansion of bilateral relations, as reported by Saudi media.

Iranian media described the visit as significant, viewing it as a "continuation of the path of reconciliation" that began in March when Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume relations through China, ending eight years of diplomatic estrangement.

Talks to mend relations between the two countries commenced in Baghdad in April 2021, with subsequent rounds held in Muscat, Oman. However, in Beijing, an agreement to restore relations was unexpectedly reached, as the tripartite statement was announced.

Since the announcement of the agreement, the once fiery rhetoric and tensions between the two countries, driven by proxy wars in the region, have dissipated. Instead, a sense of mutual engagement, friendship, and cooperation has emerged, replacing their relationship's previous conflict for years.