Saudi Arabia seeks U.S. military pact amidst talks with Israel; diplomatic shifts await approval

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing a military pact with the United States to secure American defense in exchange for establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, multiple regional sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. These discussions, initiated between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Joe Biden in July 2022, have escalated despite potential challenges.

While falling short of the NATO-style guarantees initially sought by the kingdom, the envisioned pact signifies a significant diplomatic pivot in the Middle East.

Sources familiar with the negotiations revealed to Reuters that the agreement might resemble existing U.S. treaties with Asian nations or echo the framework established with Bahrain, a move that would not require congressional approval.

Saudi Arabia's insistence on binding assurances of U.S. protection stems from past incidents, notably the September 14, 2019, missile strikes on its oil facilities, attributed to regional rival Iran. Riyadh and Washington, in response, seek a mutual defense understanding that would offer Saudi Arabia security in the face of potential attacks.

In a diplomatic balancing act, Saudi Arabia is reportedly willing to compromise on specific demands, including its civilian nuclear technology plans, to facilitate the pact. Concurrently, sources indicate to Reuters that Washington could enhance the deal by designating Saudi Arabia a Major Non-NATO Ally, a status similar to that of Israel, bringing benefits such as advanced training.

According to Reuters, this potential agreement has broader implications, creating an alliance between Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Israel, traditionally regional adversaries. It would significantly reshape Middle East geopolitics, marking a historic allegory shift. However, the proposal faces challenges on Capitol Hill, where bipartisan concerns persist regarding Saudi Arabia's military interventions in Yemen, oil market manipulations, and human rights issues, including the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Diplomats note that the pact, if approved, could counter China's increasing influence in the region, especially following Beijing's role in brokering a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, an adversary of the United States.

While the discussions are ongoing, the parameters of the potential pact remain under negotiation. The U.S. State Department confirmed the presence of significant elements on the table but refrained from divulging specific details.

Sources within Washington and the region told Reuters that the talks involve delicate negotiations, including demands from Saudi Arabia for Israel to make limited concessions regarding Palestinian statehood. The fate of this groundbreaking pact hinges on the delicate balance of international diplomacy, awaiting further developments in the coming weeks.