Saudi Arabia describes Hezbollah’s Nasrallah as a “Liar”

Shafaq News/ The Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari, commented on Hezbollah’s leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah who accused the Kingdom of terrorism.

Referred to Nasrallah as “Abo Raghal,” a historic Arabic figure who is known of betrayal, Al-Bukhari said on Twitter, “the night did not cover the lies of Abu Raghal…the sun will rise.”

For his part, the Saudi Prince, Abdul Rahman bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz, also described Nasrallah as a "liar,” asking him to “give examples of the operations launched by ISIS against Iran.”

The Saudi Prince said on Twitter, "Finally, you liar, Abu Raghal: in your speech, we almost believed that Iran is a charitable organization…and its constitution is based on distributing roses and olive branches to the world."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has accused Saudi Arabia of exporting ISIS ideology and transporting cars rigged with explosives for suicide attacks to Iraq.

In a televised speech on Monday, he addressed Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

“Your Majesty, the terrorist is who exported the Daesh ideology to the world,” Nasrallah said.

“The terrorist is the one who sent thousands of Saudis to conduct suicide operations in Iraq and Syria, and it’s you.”

Nasrallah also slammed the kingdom for its close ties with the United States and for the military campaign it is leading in Yemen.

Nasrallah’s comments came in response to political opponents and critics in Lebanon who criticized the Iran-backed party for damaging relations between the country and Saudi Arabia.

For his part, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said criticism of Saudi Arabia by Sayyid Nasrallah did not “serve the national interest or represent the country's official stance.”

Mikati responded in a statement, distancing himself from the Hezbollah leader.

"What Nasrallah said about the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not represent the position of the Lebanese government and most Lebanese. It is not in Lebanon's interest to offend any Arab country, especially the Gulf states.”

"For God's sake, have mercy on Lebanon and the Lebanese people and stop the hateful sectarian and political rhetoric." He said.